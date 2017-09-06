SENIOR SCAPE

September 6, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Christina Doyle

A neighbour was telling that he had been out walking with his little grandson when they met a man known to be a bit of a grumbler.

This time was no exception.

The younger listened to him with wide eyes, and afterwards, to excuse the man to him, my friend told him the man was suffering from sunstroke. As they returned home, his grandson suddenly said solemnly, Grandpa, I hope you never suffer from a sunset.

Perhaps with the simplicity of a child he had never spoken more truly than he realised. So many may take a dim view of life because they look always on the dark side-the sunset rather than the sunrise.

Excerpt from: The Friendship Book 1978, D.C. Thomson & Co (1977).

Welcome back readers.

I sincerely hope your summer was a summer to remember in a most joyous surrounding.

This is a time for most families to get back into routine. However, as such, you are not directed by routine of jobs.

Yet, there are many of you who share your talents by volunteering all year long here at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre, for which all of us are truly grateful!

Like the passage above, it gently reminds us to be grateful for what we have right now.

Yes, it did rain a lot, but there were many warm days to consider and enjoy. Farmers were happy, wineries were thriving with talk about a great crop this year.

I hope you got to do what you love, because doing what you love is not about money, it’s about wonder. With that in mind, you will truly experience abundance in life.

I hope that this summer brought you fulfillment. Fulfillment comes in many guises. If we feel empty, no amount of water can fill our well. It has to come from within, from the underground springs of your soul.

L’ ete c’est fini, as the French say, so end summer on a high note! Enjoy an outdoor barbecue. Look up an old favourite summer recipe and invite a friend to share it with you as we bid adieu to hot summer days. Try some fresh apple cider or enjoy some popcorn as you welcome September.

To our readers who celebrate Rosh Hashanah this coming September 20, 2017 at sundown, may your families be blessed with the sound of the Shofar while you celebrate the New Year with love and health. Shanna Tova!

And while we count our last days of summer sun, and pray for an Indian summer before the first blast of cool air comes, don’t pack away your swimsuit so fast! A few more visits at the cottage, wardrobe changes, your grandchildren may be saying. “Good bye grandma, grandpa…we had fun” and off to school they go.

The house becomes a little quieter, the comings and goings seem to be slowing down. Don’t feel sad, be happy, make the most of your days, dear friends, never look back but only with gratitude in your hearts.

And if you are truly organized as our Evergreen choir music girl Sylvia is, then you probably already have your Christmas shopping done.

However, hopefully you are like me; as soon as I see the first snow, then I go shopping and brave the malls. I would like to take this opportunity to invite you to join our awesome choir, as we especially remember one of our own, dear Bud Switzer, the man with the booming voice, who is sorely missed by us all.

Come on Wednesdays afternoon here at the center from 1.45 – 3 p.m., make new friends, find old friends and sing, sing, sing. Happy September to everyone.



HAPPENINGS AT THE SENIORS’ CENTRE

Tuesday night movies start at 6:30 sharp. They are limited to members only and for $1.50 you see a popular movie plus you get a drink and popcorn. Such a deal!

Try it Week starts Monday, September 11 and continues to Friday, September 15. You will have an opportunity to try a number of activities to see if you enjoy them.

Bocce is held outside every Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. It will continue during September, while the weather holds.

Bedside Manners at Herongate Barn Theatre on October 12. If you are interested in attending, which includes a buffet lunch, then call Andrew at 905 727 3123 ext. 3611. It costs $86 for members and $93 for non-members.

Readers Comments (0)