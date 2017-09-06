Mayor’s Breakfast of Champions Spotlight: Global Gymnastics

September 6, 2017 · 0 Comments
At Global Gymnastics, Girls train from 20 to 25 hours per week. All year they have been training hard to perfect their skills and achieve their goals, some of which are to make a National Level Athlete and High Performance Athlete Status; to get a university scholarship; and the ultimate goal of coarse is to become a Champion. Daily girls were overcoming obstacles, studying in school and training in the gym, they followed coaches’ instructions without hesitation to improve skills. Global Gymnastics is proud of every athlete that trains in the facility. We admire their dedication and very happy that girls were able to go this far in their gymnastics Career.
