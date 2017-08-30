Older neighbourhoods must be protected: reader

August 30, 2017 · 0 Comments

The Regency Acres subdivision was built in the late 1950s and featured low rise, single family dwellings.

Times are changing with the advent of higher and very large homes being constructed on the original lots.

To date, some of the renovations and constructions have been tastefully done and fit in well with their surrounding houses. Others comply with existing zoning bylaws, but are clearly not compatible with their neighbours.

This is happening all over in our stable, mature subdivisions and needs to be addressed by Council.

Therefore, I would propose the following changes:

That height restrictions for new buildings be reduced in old residential sections of town

That zoning and planning departments help protect and maintain the integrity of these mature neighbourhoods – before issuing permits!

Prior notification in writing must be made well in advance to give residents a chance to voice their views

We, as residents of these older communities, and the politicians that represent us, must protect these mature sections of Aurora.

In my view, this is a really important community issue which must be addressed now.

If you agree, please write a Letter to the Editor as well as contacting your Councillors.

P.C. Smith

Aurora

Readers Comments (0)