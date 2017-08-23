Removing statues “whitewashes” history

August 23, 2017 · 0 Comments
This is in response to the Politics as Usual column entitled “It isn’t just a statue” (Thursday, August 17).
Contrary to the position taken by the writer that the removal of the statue of General Robert E. Lee “should have happened quite some time ago”, I contend that the removing of this statue and related symbols is the attempt to erase history.
They represent history whether people like the historical facts or not.
Hundreds of years ago there were beliefs and battles that were part of that era.
We should view statues and symbols in the context of what society believed
at that time and not by today’s standards.
This allows for discussion and the opportunity to learn about history as well as appreciate where we are today.
Sir Winston Churchill stated “a nation that forgets its past has no future” which applies today.
Don’t whitewash history by
removing statues, you confront it.
Shelley Wister
Aurora
