MP’S REPORT

August 23, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Kyle Peterson, MP

Newmarket-Aurora

It has been a wonderful summer season here in Aurora, notwithstanding some rainy weather.

We will all be heading back to school and our regular routine soon, so we need to make the most of the remaining days.

It was a pleasure to attend the Aurora Music Festival earlier this month. It was a well-attended event with fantastic musical performances. Kudos to all performers, volunteers, organizers and sponsors. Events like this do so much to bring our community together, and it is great to see them so successful. I’m already looking forward to next year’s festival.

On Monday, August 14, I had to return to Ottawa for an important meeting of the International Trade Committee, which I am proud to be a member of.

Minister of Global Affairs Chrystia Freeland appeared in front of the committee alongside trade officials to answer questions and speak about Canada’s goals for the renegotiation of NAFTA. Canada will go forward in these negotiations seeking not just any deal, but a good deal.

During our meeting, I made sure to ask the Minister about how the automotive and manufacturing interests will be represented and protected at the table. The Minister reiterated her support for the industry, and highlighted its importance to not only the Canadian economy but also the economy of Newmarket-Aurora.

I am confident that the active consultations with Canadians, the auto industry and workers, as well as auto parts suppliers, will provide our government and our negotiators with a comprehensive understanding of the importance of this industry to the Canadian economy during the renegotiations.

On Thursday, August 17, I was pleased to host a Canada Summer Jobs Luncheon for participating employers and students.

Our community of Newmarket-Aurora received $832,454 in Canada Summer Jobs funding for the 2017 summer season. This funding provided 264 job positions with 87 employers participating in this year’s program. ‎Through the Canada Summer Jobs program local students have had the opportunity to gain valuable experience and learn new skills for their future careers. Thanks to all our local employers who participated in this year’s program. It was fantastic to meet so many talented students.

I would like to thank the many Aurora residents who attended my 2nd Annual Barbecue on Sunday, August 20, at Fairy Lake Park in Newmarket.

It was a perfect summer day to celebrate with the community and I was pleased to have the opportunity to speak directly with so many neighbours. A special thanks to CYFS for joining us at the event with the firetruck which was greatly enjoyed by all.‎

Keep in mind the two great community events that are happening this weekend – Aurora Ribfest at Machell Park, and Newmarket Music Fest at Riverwalk Commons.

Come out for some great music, great food and great times! I am also looking forward to joining together with our community for the annual Magna Hoedown. It is a great event that supports many local organizations and I hope to see you all there.‎ Please contact my office for any details on these great community celebrations.

As a reminder, you can reach out to my office and my staff at any time.

We are located at 16600 Bayview Avenue, Suite 202. You can reach us at 905-953-7515 or by email at Kyle.Peterson@parl.gc.ca.

