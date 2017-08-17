Letters

Music Aurora says thanks for Festival support

August 17, 2017   ·   0 Comments

On behalf of the Board of Music Aurora, we would like to thank the residents of Aurora for their
tremendous support of the Aurora Music Festival (AMF) that took place last Saturday, August 5, at Town Park.
Fortunately, the rain held off during the festival, and although it was a bit cool and breezy, over 2,500
residents and visitors took in the AMF and enjoyed a wonderful evening of live music.
As this was a free event, it could not have been possible without the generosity and support of our local business community through their sponsorship and service/product donations.
We would like to acknowledge our primary sponsors TD Bank Group, Geranium Homes and Royal Lepage Realty.
Our heartfelt thanks also goes out to all our sponsors for contributing to the success of the festival in the heart of Aurora’s Cultural Precinct.
To all our wonderful Volunteers, Organizing Committee and Town Staff who made this event possible, we thank you and appreciate your time, effort and passion – you’re the best!
The Festival’s state-of-the-art stage, lighting and sound was flanked on either side by the food vendors and our Community Partners. This provided a beautiful, natural gathering spot for both residents and visitors to celebrate & socialize amongst a backdrop of great live music.
We wish everyone an enjoyable time for the rest of the summer and hope to see you around town supporting live music!

John Abel,
Organizing Director
– Aurora Music Festival

Jamie MacDonald,
President

         

