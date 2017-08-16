Lights, Camera, ACTION! – Movies in the Park returns to close out summer

By Brock Weir

What do hairy dolls, superheroes and a Polynesian princess have in common?

They will all be beamed up onto the big screen in parks in and around Town as Aurora launches its 2017 Movies in the Park Series.

Beginning at dusk this Thursday, August 17 at 7 p.m., at Ada Johnson Park (60 Hartwell Way) Disney’s Moana will open the season.

Bring your favourite stuffed animal to watch the movie with you and enjoy crafts and games starting at 7 p.m.

The following Thursday, August 24, the fun moves to Town Park (49 Wells Street) with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which will feature superhero training starting at 7 p.m. and prizes for participants who come dressed as their favourite superhero.

Rounding out the series on Thursday, August 31 at Hickson Park (155 Conover Avenue) is Trolls. Here you can enjoy games, crafts and activities before the movie.

At each screening you will also be put to the test with a special series of Canada 150 Movie Trivia projected for all to see.

“If you attend all three movies there will be different trivia questions asked each night and all questions are based on the movie industry in Canada,” teases Shelley Ware, Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Aurora. “Did you know that Jim Carrey was raised in Jackson’s Point? We have found some really cool trivia which we hope that just before the movie starts people will be humbled by what they think Canadian movie trivia is, versus how well they do on our quiz!”

But the fun starts this week with a visit from Moana herself, who will come out to meet youngsters just before her movie begins.

“We choose the movies based on community input as we do collect suggestions from the previous movie series year and again in the springtime,” says Ms. Ware. “Once we are able to shortlist our movies and once we are able to figure out which ones we’re able to get a license for, then the fun begins because we can come up with crafts and some pre-movie enhancements just to make the overall movie experience fresh and new. This year we’re really excited with our first movie being Moana that we actually have Moana coming to pay us a visit at the movie. We do have some pretty clever surprises up our sleeve, should the weather be in our favour, but that will be happening.

“At Guardians of the Galaxy, we’re going to be doing some superhero training skills, again some crafts and we’re pretty confident that a couple of superheroes may visit to check out all the little super heroes that attend. There will also be prizes for those who come in their favourite Superhero costume. And, with Trolls, you can expect crafts and all those types of things which are always good – but with a fun twist to it.

“We do have a special feature up our sleeves and we don’t want to divulge too much, but I highly encourage people to be in their lawn chairs and ready to go by 7.45 p.m. because you don’t want to miss what surprise we have programmed and planned for you!”

The 2017 Movies in the Park Season is sponsored by Aurora Family Martial Arts, Royal Bank, Investors Group, Royal LePage Your Community Realty and Wayne Clements of Keller Williams.

Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets.

The event is free but donations to the Aurora Food Pantry will be appreciated.

For more information, visit www.aurora.ca/moviesinthepark.

