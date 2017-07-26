Columns » Opinion

Addressing Islamophobia: Weigh in

July 26, 2017   ·   0 Comments

A national think tank is attempting to address the rise of Islamophobia, fear, and division among Canadians.
Hate crimes against Muslims in Canada have increased by 60 per cent from 2014 to 2015. This attitude was one of the leading factors that lead to the death of six men and injured 19 others when Alexandre Bissonnette opened fire in Quebec Masjid on January 30, 2017.
The Canadian Community Engagement Study is being undertaken to understand the level of communication between Canadians Muslims and their fellow Canadians.
The survey aims to take a deeper look at how Canadians think and feel about Muslim Canadians.
The survey also aims to understand the Muslim experience in Canada and their perceptions of how fellow Canadians perceive them. Think for Actions and Insights Matter, along with nine researchers, eleven advisors and nineteen students from eight different Canadian Universities have created a short five minutes’ survey.
All Canadians 18 years and older can complete the survey online: thinkforactions.com/cces/survey/
The results from the study will be shared at The Unity Conference: Stronger together – Strength in Diversity on September 16 at the University of Calgary.
The conference aims to deconstruct Islamophobia / alienation by educating Canadian and Canadian Muslim institutions on the roots, effects and remedies to discrimination, marginalization, and systemic racism.

Dr. Mukarram Zaidi
Calgary, AB

         

