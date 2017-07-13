Letters

Family sends note of thanks to Fire Department

July 13, 2017   ·   0 Comments

I wanted to reach out as my family had an amazing experience with respect to the Aurora Fire Department (Central York Fire Services) going over and above the call of duty.
On Saturday, July 1, my daughter Katie Martin took my three grandchildren to the Aurora Family Leisure Complex to celebrate Canada Day and watch the Fireworks.
Her eldest son, 11-year-old London Martin, was horsing around with his buddies that he met there.
Unfortunately, an awkward fall resulted in multiple fractures in his left leg.
My daughter was on her own at that moment as we, her parents, were away and her husband, Travis was in Mississauga working that evening.
A call was made for an ambulance.
In the meantime, local Aurora Firefighters were there to assist my daughter with the situation.
This past Tuesday evening, out of the blue, my grandson had the thrill of the Aurora Fire Department showing up at his door to see how he was feeling.
I think the excitement is pretty evident from the photos attached. What a great way to make a lousy start to a summer a little more memorable.

Bob Goss
