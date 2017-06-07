Letters

Global Pet Foods thanks community for showing Heart

June 7, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Global Pet Foods Aurora would like to thank our customers for their generosity during this year’s Show Us Your Heart fundraiser.
Thanks to everyone who came out and showed their heart, Global Pet Foods raised over 1.5 million dollars to help homeless pets across Canada.
The funds raised will go towards helping shelters and rescues like Dog Tales Rescue & Sanctuary, pay vet bills, and help pets find homes. Even the smallest donation is making a big difference to an animal in need.
Thank you very much to everyone who came out and showed us your heart this year, we couldn’t have done it without you!

Scott MacLennan
Global Pet Foods
Aurora

         

