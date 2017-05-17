IN GOOD COMPANY: Staying connected and recognizing the great work being done in Aurora!

May 17, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Mayor Geoff Dawe

The Victoria Day long weekend is coming up and I encourage everyone to please drink and drive responsibly. If you’re consuming alcohol over the weekend, please consider having a designated driver, calling a taxi service or staying over at a friend’s place instead of driving yourself. Let’s all be safe whether you’re driving, boating or cycling!

Thank you to all the participants in the 2017 Run or Walk for Southlake presented by Nature’s Emporium. Team Aurora raised more than $4,000 for the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation. Special thanks to Team Captain Joanne Gorry, who led fundraising events, encouraged participation and donated her time to actively preparing for this event. I am extremely proud of our team and their efforts to help this important health resource for our community.

At the end of the month, Aurora will be holding the prestigious Community Recognition Awards. Thank you to everyone who took the time to submit a nomination. The Town of Aurora is very appreciative of our volunteers. We believe in the importance of recognizing the positive impact that volunteers have made. I am looking forward to this wonderful celebration!

The annual York Municipalities Public Works Challenge will be held in Richmond Hill on Wednesday, May 24. This challenge invites Public Works staff from nine municipalities and the Region to network and compete in industry-related competitions to win the most sought-after Miller Cup! Last year, Aurora won the Mayor’s Challenge competition. Go Team Aurora!

Aurora Town Council wants to hear about your ideas to improve our community. A special budget consultation meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.

As part of the budget process, Council is looking for suggestions on how to increase non-tax revenues and how to save money on Town processes and services. Council is also asking community groups, organizations or individuals seeking special grant funding from the Town to make a presentation to Council for their funding requests to be considered in the upcoming 2018 budget process.

Requests received after this meeting may have delayed consideration until the 2019 budget discussions. A delegation form or a detailed written submission and funding request form are required by 4:30 p.m. on May 25 to ensure the request is considered. Delegations will be heard in the order the forms are received.

Groups seeking funding from the Cultural and Recreation Grants Program for grants less than $1,000 are exempt from this process. Applications may be submitted at any time to this Program.

For more information on this special meeting, please email clerks@aurora.ca or visit aurora.ca.

Stay connected to the Town. Visit the Town’s website, read the local Notice Board, subscribe to our social media feeds and sign-up for our monthly e-newsletter, Aurora Matters. I also have a monthly radio spot on 105.9 The Region called Mayors in the Morning. This is one of the great ways that helps me to stay connected to residents. Please email, tweet or call in questions about our Town. For scheduling information, visit 1059theregion.com/mayors. If you’re not able to call in, please feel free to email me with any questions or comments about the Town at mayor@aurora.ca.

Readers Comments (0)