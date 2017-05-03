Letters

Ontario’s Vortex Budgets

May 3, 2017   ·   0 Comments

An election coming up, hence an announcement of a deficit free budget, in contrast to previous years when billions and billions of dollars were borrowed, ballooning Ontario’s debt approaching $319.000.000.000.01 (go to: OntarioDebt.ca).
The pure naked fact is: Ontario is bankrupt. It will never be able to pay off its debt.
Debt interest payments are now one of Ontario’s largest yearly expenditures, with no efforts to reduce it.

Alex Vander Veen
Aurora

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2017-05-04-02

Give Back Award students are “redefining what’s possible”

2017-05-04-03

Dave Franklin remembered as a modern leader with a big heart

President of the Aurora Legion died suddenly Wednesday morning after a brief illness -- just days after completing his term.

2017-05-04-11

Newmarket-Aurora PC association calls for vote review

UPDATED: Newmarket-Aurora’s Progressive Conservative riding association has launched an appeal of the results of last month’s nomination meeting.

2017-05-04-10

Aurora United falls in League 1 season opener

A ten-minute lapse in the second half was enough to sink Aurora United FC in the opening match of their second League 1 Ontario season.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open