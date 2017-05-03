Ontario’s Vortex Budgets

May 3, 2017 · 0 Comments
An election coming up, hence an announcement of a deficit free budget, in contrast to previous years when billions and billions of dollars were borrowed, ballooning Ontario’s debt approaching $319.000.000.000.01 (go to: OntarioDebt.ca).
The pure naked fact is: Ontario is bankrupt. It will never be able to pay off its debt.
Debt interest payments are now one of Ontario’s largest yearly expenditures, with no efforts to reduce it.
Alex Vander Veen
Aurora
