IN GOOD COMPANY: Showing support in various ways can help make a difference!

April 19, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Mayor Geoff Dawe

I hope that everyone had a wonderful Easter long weekend with their family and friends. Thank you to all the participants of this year’s annual Easter Egg Hunt event in Aurora. It was a great turnout. I was pleased to see so many kids having fun and enjoying the festivities with their families.

Help us kick off the Movies in the Park series by attending our Spring Movie in the SARC event. Join us for a free viewing of the movie, Secret Life of Pets (PG). The event will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 6.15 p.m. at the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex in the Pfaff Arena. There will be activities and games before the movie. For more information, please visit aurora.ca/moviesinthepark.

If you’re looking to find out more information about Town programs and services, please visit the Town of Aurora’s booths at the 2017 Aurora Chamber Home Show from Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23. Find out more information about recreation programs, waste and recycling, community programming, eco initiatives and more. The Town booths are located in the Aurora Toyota Arena in spots 111 and 112. For more about this event, visit aurorachamber.on.ca.

York Regional Police will be welcoming over 200 Syrian refugees, settling within parts of York Region, at an event on Saturday, April 22. I am honoured to be part of this memorable occasion of inclusivity. This is a true example of the kind, generous and welcoming characteristics of Canadians across the country. Aurora is a diverse and growing community with many cultures and nationalities. We appreciate and welcome the Syrian refugees and hope that they have a smooth and easy transition to life in York Region.

Are you looking to beautify your surroundings? Sign up for Neighbourhood Network’s Tree Planting Day on Saturday, April 29 from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. This program helps to re-establish native tree species and strengthen the environment of our local streams and wetlands. To volunteer, visit neighbourhoodnetwork.org.

The Town of Aurora is also pleased to once again support the Run or Walk for Southlake presented by Nature’s Emporium on Sunday, April 30. Last year, Team Aurora raised more than $7,000 for the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation, and was awarded the Municipal Team Challenge Trophy.

I invite the Aurora community to support this initiative by joining Team Aurora or sponsoring a member of the team. This is an initiative that is near and dear to me. Southlake Regional Health Centre is a wonderful hospital that serves our local residents. It is a progressive and dynamic facility that allows residents to be treated locally rather than travelling downtown to specialized hospitals. Southlake deserves our support to ensure it continues vital research and services to aid our local community. For more information, please visit runforsouthlake.ca.

I am also proud to be participating in McHappy Day on Monday, May 1. I’ll be serving morning breakfast and coffee in the McDonald’s drive-thru located at 2 Allaura Boulevard. This important national fundraiser supports local charities and organizations to help improve our community. Please come out and support our community by buying a coffee or meal at participating McDonald’s locations on May 1!

Stay connected to the Town. Visit the Town’s website, read the local Notice Board, subscribe to our social media feeds and sign-up for our monthly e-newsletter, Aurora Matters. My door is always open, please feel free to email me with any questions or comments about the Town at mayor@aurora.ca

Readers Comments (0)