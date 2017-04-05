Observations on a public planning meeting

April 5, 2017 · 0 Comments

(Re: Aurora United Church unveils plans. March 21)

As usual, you have summarized the main aspects of the future Aurora United Church building and the new retirement home buildings quite fairly to all.

I would like to add to the facts that the whole area around the proposed plan is officially already allowing through the Institutional Bylaw 2213-78 to build up to 28 metres (ie: nine storeys).

As to the comments of some of the opponents to the plans regarding possible shading, I found it somewhat strange how residents of the south side of Tyler St. complained about shading.

To my knowledge, the sun does not ever shine from the North, so whatever shading those residents complain about comes from trees or buildings to the East, South or West.

As to the owner of the garage to the north of the plan, the only time they would have shading of some sort would be in the morning, when most people would not sit on roof terraces as the rest of the day the sun shines on Temperance Street.

I cannot understand why anyone would consider the plans of either the church or the retirement residence boxy as the planned terraces and balcony shapes give plenty of pleasing space for the residents or people looking at the building.

Aurora will have ever growing needs of senior facilities in the coming years. If one compares the view of the Yonge Street area, one cannot possibly miss how the whole street will look beautiful and will energize the whole area.

Businesses should think of the future residents enjoying some shopping and stopping in the restaurants, all in walking distance even for seniors.

I am hoping Council members are thinking in these lines and will let this project proceed for the benefit of Aurora.

I live on Hillview Road, a street that, when I moved there 20 years ago, had the charm of mixed family housing and has now become a street full of monster homes. No one stopped those changes.

Brigitta Gamm

Aurora

