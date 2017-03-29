Letters

Committee needed to address Metrolinx issues

March 29, 2017   ·   0 Comments

(Re: Metrolinx could face tough Council questions next week, March 23)

Thank you for that well written article.
It covers all the salient issues, including lack of engagement of the community, and puts a particularly deserved emphasis on the need to respect connectivity for pedestrians, across the GO tracks.
I am not comfortable that staff working groups will be in a position to bring about significant change in Metrolinx attitude towards the non-motorized traffic.
There have been several of such working group meetings already. So far, Metrolinx has not budged. Conducting meetings that are not open to the public, with no readily available agendas and minutes (if available at all), and with just about all of the Directors of the Departments being out-of-towners, it is relatively easy for Metrolinx, with their resources and expertise, to get their way.
It is my position that Aurora Council should form a special Council Committee with representative strong voices from the public, for each of the major concerns: over parking; over the potential impacts of the planned Wellington Street grade separation; and over respect for the track crossings set out in the Trails Master Plan.
That Committee could then keep Council and the public abreast of progress on the Metrolinx file. The Committee could also make recommendations, relative to where and by when political decisions need to be made.
Yes, the rail service expansion is overdue and welcomed, but it should not come by Metrolinx railroading, literally and figuratively, all over the future functionality and integrity of Aurora.

Klaus Wehrenberg
