SENIOR SCAPE

March 9, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Christina Doyle

Yes, oh yes, spring is a coming, with all its own wonderful excitement.

I can see you are smiling now, it won’t be long now when you start wearing your new, fresh pair of running shoes.

I guess you can tell by now how much I love spring; just to hear the birds singing, that very first robin in the tree, and everywhere awakening from its sleep.

Just like us, we have to awaken our spirit of sleepiness from winter, wake it up and start something new. So what if it takes you a just a little longer to learn? Don’t worry, we share the same boat together! Never say never.

Spring is a time of new beginnings. As Henry Ford once said, “Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.”

Thank you, Mr. Ford, for reminding us and helping us realize that we shouldn’t be so cautious in trying something new!

Open your windows and let in that fresh air into your home and buy some pussy willows, it’s just what you need to feel blessed. Simple things in life are all we ask, we don’t need much, do we?

My precious husband can hardly wait to don his hiking boots and get out into the woods once again. If you do get out to where there is a pond, you will be one of the lucky ones to hear first love’s lament of the froggies – male frogs, that is. They put on a performance like no other, singing for their mates!

Each one does his best to sing, sing for his new and welcomed partner! The sound is so unique, it’s not like listening to birds chirping. However, it’s a glorious sound of spring.

Although winter brings its own peace and serenity, there is something so special about being out in the quiet of spring, that calms the heart and stirs up our soul. Welcome sun, welcome that important Vitamin D that we can get naturally.

Here on the home front, we are so excited to declutter. Our basement, filled with memories of childhood in raising two wonderful people. Albums, toys, special clothing items and dusty VHS movies, that my husband and I had watched with our children many a time when they were young. I have given my children the ultimatum: either you take it or it goes on the curb!

Have a look in your closet today, are there a few things you would like to get rid of? How about that sweater, or scarf you never wear? Rather than throw it out, give it to someone, or donate your stuff. Believe me, nothing is wasted when you give it away. There is an old rule that says ‘if you haven’t worn it in two years, it is most likely you never will.’ I guess I didn’t follow that rule too seriously. I have a red dress that I bought to wear for Valentine’s Day.

Well, let’s just say there have been quite a few Valentines that have come and gone and it is still sitting in my closet!

So, this glorious spring, wake up Sleeping Beauty, stop waiting for Prince Charming, be happy who you are, and once you realize and recognize what truly makes you happy; you are off to an adventure of living life as it should be.

No one knows what lies ahead for each of us, but God gave us today, just today, so go for it, have fun, smile, be silly.

And to those of you who have an Irish background, have a merry, happy St. Patrick’s Day and wear the green proudly. Cheers!

What’s happening

at the Seniors’ Centre?

The Silver Stars, under the direction of Joan Brownlow, will be performing “Jack and the Beanstalk” — another fun pantomime — at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre on Friday, March 31 at 7:30 pm; Saturday, April 1 at 2:00 pm; and Sunday, April 2 at 2.00 pm. Tickets are only $5.00 per person and include refreshments.

The cast of this production have been in rehearsal for several months learning their lines, using props, getting costumes ready, learning songs, and anything else that is needed to put on a play for you and your grandchildren to enjoy. Even though this may seem like a play just for children, experience has shown that adults have more fun watching the show than the children do.

You know the story about Jack who sells the family cow for beans (and yes, we have a cow although not a real one – but close). The beans are thrown away and grow into a giant beanstalk that Jack climbs right up to the giant’s castle where there is a hen that lays golden eggs. Wait until you see the hen. There is lots of audience interaction, laughter, and a good time will be had by one and all.

Tickets are available at the reception desk in the Seniors’ Centre or by contacting Joan Brownlow at 905-841-2121 or Producer Paul Wells at pwellsie1@gmail.com.

We look forward to seeing you at one of the above performances.

Nominations for the Aurora Seniors Association Board of Directors

A nomination package is available from the reception desk at the Seniors’ Centre. In order to be nominated you have to be a member in good standing. Nominations close March 17.

Readers Comments (0)