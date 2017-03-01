Pickering College cleans up in the pool

By Jake Courtepatte

Pickering College’s swim team is heading to OFSAA as the overwhelming favourites.

With six gold medals and seventeen top-six finishes at last Wednesday’s CISAA finals at the University of Toronto pool, the Newmarket school brings their medal haul into the provincial finals on March 7 – 8 in Windsor.

“The team as a whole is the strongest I have coached in recent years,” said Coach Lindsey Rife. “They were dedicated, improved their times with every meet and I could not be more proud of them!”

Grade 10 student Rosa Schaefer led the way, winning double gold in the women’s open 100m freestyle and the women’s open 100m backstroke. She also finished top five in the 50m freestyle event.

Alyssa Cork, Brooklyn Wodehouse, Vanessa Zykova, and Zeynep Eren combined to win the women’s under-20 200m medley relay for the Pumas, while Zykova also took first in the 200m freestyle, while Wodehouse won the 100m breaststroke.

On the men’s side, Matthew McGill of Newmarket was the winner of the open 200m individual medley, while also taking silver in the 100m backstroke.

Hayden Spiers, Sebastian Caricari, and Peter He all finished in the top six in their respective events.

