Letters

“Tolerance has displaced truth,” reader contends

February 22, 2017   ·   0 Comments

(Re: Trinity moves towards same sex marriage, February 2)

I was deeply saddened to read that same-sex marriages are coming to Trinity Anglican.
I was raised Anglican. The thought of two men marrying, or two women, would have then been met with incomprehension. Now, it is no longer God who rules this church, but “progressive” (i.e. radical humanist) forces that have undermined the God-ordained idea of marriage.
“Tolerance” has displaced truth, and we are the worse for it.

Rick Doust
Aurora

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2017-02-23-01

Savour some “forbidden fruit” during Freedom to Read week

Library Square moves forward to next phase

The next phase in coming up with a design for the future of Library Square received the green light at Council last week following a contentious debate.

Ladies strumming up for Winter Blues Fest

By Brock Weir Considering her upcoming performance in Aurora on Saturday night, musician Suzie Vinnick turns to unlikely quarters – Tibet. “I always think of ...

2017-02-23-06

Tigers earn ninth win of the season

Score one for the Tigers. The rebuild season for the...

Open