“Tolerance has displaced truth,” reader contends

February 22, 2017 · 0 Comments
(Re: Trinity moves towards same sex marriage, February 2)
I was deeply saddened to read that same-sex marriages are coming to Trinity Anglican.
I was raised Anglican. The thought of two men marrying, or two women, would have then been met with incomprehension. Now, it is no longer God who rules this church, but “progressive” (i.e. radical humanist) forces that have undermined the God-ordained idea of marriage.
“Tolerance” has displaced truth, and we are the worse for it.
Rick Doust
Aurora
