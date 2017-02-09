Letters

In response to “alternative facts”

February 9, 2017   ·   0 Comments

(Re: Politics as Usual, January 26)

This is in response to Allison Collins-Mrakas opinion on “Trump and his appalling talking heads” under the title “Those are the facts, Jack.”
Perhaps the writer should have been more appalled by Obama’s lies about Obamacare, including you can keep your doctor and plan and the costs will not increase, or his lies about Benghazi being caused by a video, or his lie about the hundreds of millions of unmarked bills flown to Iran in a plane not being a payment for American hostages.
Obama lied about ISIS being the Junior Varsity team and pressured the intelligence community to prepare their reports to support his false narrative.
Those lies were about serious issues.
The argument from the Trump administration about crowd size was raised in response to the media’s constant attempt to belittle his presidency.
This is not worth even reporting on. The media ignored Trump’s huge crowd sizes compared to Hillary’s small turnouts throughout the campaign.
Where is the outrage that a reporter falsely tweeted that Trump had removed the bust of Dr. Martin Luther King to push the lie that Trump is a racist? The reporter had to retract his tweet after it had been retweeted 3,000 times.
The facts were not checked before the tweet was sent. This paper’s negative focus on Trump is only a distraction from our homegrown scandals perpetrated by Wynne and Trudeau, and that is a fact.

Shelley Wister
Aurora

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2017-02-09-01

Vigil shows “strength in diversity”

It was standing-room-only at the Aurora Cultural Centre’s Brevik Hall on February 4, as Aurora’s faith groups welcomed the public to a Community Vigil in Support of Our Muslim Neighbours in the wake of a Quebec City-area Mosque which left six men dead on Sunday, January 29.

2017-02-09-10

Aurora family pays it forward with $2 million donation

Aurora’s Jessica Coriat thanks the doctors and staff of Toronto’s Hollandview Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Centre with helping her to learn how to live independently. Born with...

Snow plow service status quo after complaints

If you were hoping for improved street plowing after December snow storms left many Aurora neighbourhoods waiting for a full cleanup, you might be out of luck – at least for this winter season.

2017-02-09-06

Panthers lace up in International Silver Stick

Over fifty Atom and Bantam rep teams took to the ice in Aurora for the girls International Silver Stick tournament this weekend, and two hometown teams came out on top.

Open