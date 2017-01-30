Aurora “thrilled” to welcome new hotel

By Brock Weir

Aurora will have a hotel once again.

MasterBUILT Hotels announced their decision to build their flagship Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham in Aurora on Monday.

Set to be their sixth location in Ontario, and the first within the GTA, the hotel will feature over 100 guest rooms and suites, a fitness centre, swimming pool and, of particular importance to the local business community, meeting room facilities.

Aurora has been without a hotel since Howard Johnson’s closed its doors over four years ago with the property owner having no intention of selling off or redeveloping the building.

The community’s lack of hotel has been an ongoing concern for the Town’s business, sport, and cultural communities since that time.

“Aurora is thrilled to partner with the premier developer of ground-up hotels in Canada to address the acute hotel shortage in Town,” said Mayor Geoff Dawe in a statement. “I especially wish to thank York Region Chairman and CEO [Wayne Emmerson] for his support as we worked through the issue of development charges for hotels, removing a substantial inhibitor to bringing this hotel to our community.”

The development will be processed by Aurora’s Business Concierge program, which “offers priority processing and service for qualifying non-residential development projects.”

