York United take out Forge FC in CPL semifinals rematch

Magic is, of course, the art of deception.

What else can make your eyeballs bulge out of your head? Like when magicians saw someone in half, cause you to stare and then, in the blink of an eye, piece that human being right back together?

In York United’s wonderful performance against Forge FC last Friday, who knew United midfielder Sebastian Gutiérrez had a little Harry Houdini in him?

The Colombian attacking midfielder, who joined the club in 2020, had a nice little magic trick prepared for Forge FC defender Dominic Samuel and goalkeeper Triston Henry. It was called: fake it and he’ll drop.

In the 79th minute of the match, Gutiérrez played a one-two with Osaze De Rosario.

Gutiérrez faked the shot, sending Samuel sliding across the penalty area and swung the ball to his left side, only to fake the shot again sending Henry to the ground before tucking the ball into the corner.

“The Colombian-Spanish hips came out for sure. He faked me and I was at the half-line, I thought he was going to shoot and he didn’t and he rolled it in,” said York United midfielder Jordan Wilson in the post-match press conference.

“I’ve seen him do that many times in training. It’s just nice to see it come to fruition in a game. And I think that’s just a product of our overall performance. I think we wanted it a bit more than them.”

Earlier in the week, York United stalwart Roger Thompson picked up an injury that would sideline the defender from this match. Wilson took his place alongside Dominick Zator and the two, held the backline all night long. The Nine Stripes were also without midfield-engine Max Ferrari, who was also out.

Despite being down a few key players, the boys found a way to beat Forge FC for their second win of the season.

“Yeah, unbelievable goal. My heart went… I don’t know where it went when he did that dummy, I was like ‘Just put it in the net,’” head coach of York United, Martin Nash, joked after the game.

“Unbelievable dummy. Great confidence. And that’s what we’ve seen from Seba (Sebastian) he’s a great player. He’s got good technique. He’s a great finisher.”

Earlier in the week, York United kicked off the Canadian Championship preliminary round against Atletico Ottawa.

Their next league match comes against Valour FC this Sunday. Kick-off is at 5.00 p.m.

By Robert Belardi

