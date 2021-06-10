York United signs on four new players

York United have brought on four new players ahead of the club’s official roster for the upcoming season that was unveiled last week.

Brampton native Jordan Faria, Toronto native Terique Mohammed, Mexico native Osvaldo Ramirez and Dominican Republic player Gerard Lavergne were all announced to the team via Instagram.

Faria, a 20-year-old midfielder who has made international appearances with Canada is also a Toronto FC Academy product. With Toronto FC academy, Faria participated in 32 games scoring seven times. With Toronto FC II in the USL, Faria appeared in 32 games scoring twice.

Mohammed, a 21-year-old defender who grew up in Scarborough, carries over quite the resume coming to York United.

Another one of Toronto FC Academy’s graduates, Mohammed was a part of Toronto FC III and II teams before joining FC Edmonton on loan in the inaugural season of the Canadian Premier League. He later joined Dundalk F.C. in Ireland this past year and saw a loan spell to Athlone Town before securing a move back home with York United.

Mohammed has also appeared for the national team at the U-17, U-20 and U-23 levels.

The 22-year-old Santo Domingo native Gerrard Lavergne will be a player with senior national team experience in the midfield. So far, Lavergne has made 10 appearances with the Dominican Republic national side since 2018.

He began his pro career with Cibao in the Dominican Republic from 2015-2018. Following a few spells with other local clubs, he landed a deal in 2021 with FC Tucson in the USL League One. Now, he officially signed with York United with a club option for 2022.

The final player who also has a club option for 2022 is Osvaldo Ramirez. The 24-year-old forward made appearances for Cancun FC and Liga De Expansion MX before signing with York.

With the roster being finalized and announced, there are a total of 18 Canadian players on the team and five international players.

Most of the roster remains the same as Michael Petrasso and Dominick Zator returned from their loan spells in Europe.

York did send off other players on loan for the time being seeing off Sebastian Gutierrez, Lisandro Cabrera, Mateo Hernandez and William Wallace to other clubs.

Last week, it was announced that Winnipeg, MB will be the bubble location for this 28-game schedule this season.

York United will take on Cavalry FC on June 27 at 5 p.m. EST.

By Robert Belardi

