York United scraped away 2-1 victory, currently hold final playoff spot

November 4, 2021

It is in dire moments that true characters are built and with the playoffs in sight, York United battled through it.

On the road against Pacific FC last week, the Nine Stripes scraped away a 2-1 victory that puts the boys in the final playoff spot with only two matches left.

The action didn’t truly begin until the 35th minute when York United conceded a penalty. A rash challenge on Josh Heard, from 17-year-old Matteo Campagna, gifted Pacific a chance from 12-yards out.

On the plus side, Campagna was fortunate not to receive a red.

Much to the delight of York United, Lukas MacNaughton stepped up to take the penalty and his low-penalty effort aimed to the right corner was denied by goalkeeper Nathan Ingham.

Heading over to the second half, it was Pacific who did eventually redeem themselves, getting on the board first.

A lovely ball in from Marco Bustos found Terran Campbell in the box and the forward headed the ball in to make it 1-0.

Just seven minutes later, as substitute, Lowell Wright, entered the game and the young Brampton native made an immediate impact.

Following a valiant effort to retain the ball near the right corner flag, Wright did everything he could do muster through a few defenders before whipping in a low-cross into the area. Julian Ulbricht was there to tap it in and suddenly a York United side that had not done so much offensively was on the board.

Wright rifled in a finessed shot to the far corner from the left-side of the 18-yard-box to give York United the lead.

Two minutes later, things didn’t go all that well for Pacific FC as Gianni Dos Santos fouled Max Ferrari and stepped on the York United player earning him a red card.

As for the statistics of the match, it was arguably the toughest match thus far this season for York.

The lads held on 33 per cent possession in the bout and completed on 67 per cent of their passes.

But in times like this, it does take some moments of magic to pull things off. Even up against one of the top teams in the league, York held their own. They did so, playing tactically and intelligently when it did matter most.

Now holding the fourth and final playoff spot once again, thanks to Forge FC defeating the HFX Wanderers 4-1, Valour FC and HFX are both only two points behind the Nine Stripes. Both clubs only have one game left to play in their 2021 campaign.

York United will prepare to take on Forge FC twice in a three-day span. With a game in hand to play, York United can seal the final playoff spot with a win.

They take on Forge FC Saturday at 1:00 p.m. EST at York Lions Stadium, before Tuesday’s final game at York Lions Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

By Robert Belardi

