York United keep playoff hopes alive with emphatic 3-0 win against Valour FC

York United overturned an early 1-0 deficit with three unanswered goals to keep the club’s playoff hopes alive with two games remaining in the Canadian Premier League campaign.

Valour FC defender Stefan Cabara stepped up to the spot and converted a 16-minute penalty to give Valour FC the lead, however York United turned the game on its head.

At the 34-minute mark, Molham Babouli rifled home his fifth goal in his seventh Canadian Premier League appearance this season to tie up the match.

In the second half, Chrisnovic N’Sa put on a display to everyone in attendance to why his weaker left-boot is equally as magical as his right. N’Sa dribbled the ball towards the top right-corner of the 18-yard box, before finessing the ball to the opposite corner of the net with his left foot, in what was an incredible moment of magic to give York United the much-deserved lead.

And almost 20 minutes later, Australian-born forward, Luis Lawrie-Lattanzio scored his second goal of the year thanks to a beautiful through-ball by Babouli to ultimately seal the victory.

Statistically, United were the better team throughout the entirety of the match.

Holding 52 per cent possession in the process, this was York United’s fifth consecutive match the club has attempted 10 or more shots towards goal. As of late, it has been an effective approach by head coach Martin Nash and his men, who have been rewarded for firing on all cylinders.

This was also York United’s second consecutive game the club conceded less than 10 fouls. A nice little streak to have, heading into two tough matches to cap off the CPL season.

Now just three points behind Valour FC and Pacific FC – who are both tied on 37 points, but Valour FC holds the final spot – United needs to travel west this Saturday to take on Forge FC at Tim Hortons Field. The last time these two clubs battled it out, United defeated Forge 3-1 on August 20.

If the club earns a victory, it will set up a dramatic final day in the CPL season, when York United take on first-place Atlético Ottawa on the road next Sunday, October 9.

By Robert Belardi

