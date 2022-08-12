York United forward joins Vancouver Whitecaps

It was a memorable time donning the York United colours for Lowell Wright.

The 18-year-old Brampton native came to the Canadian Premier League at the tender age of 16 and immediately turned quite a few heads.

Wright scored in his debut with the club in the Island Games, to become the youngest goal scorer ever in CPL history.

Now, after 44 appearances, seven goals and five assists later, Wright will be taking his talents to western Canada to join Vancouver Whitecaps 2.

Ahead of his move out west, Wright, told CanPL.ca’s Kristan Jack, it was a “dream come true” when he came to York United to play pro soccer and he couldn’t be more excited to move on to bigger things.

In his early life, Wright was the team captain of Toronto FC’s U-12 team and also played for Sigma FC’s youth team. In 2019, Wright joined the Woodbridge Strikers’ youth team, scoring 42 goals for the U-17 side.

After appearing for the League 1 Ontario Woodbridge Strikers team, Wright made his way to the Canadian Premier League and now is on the cusp of being a part of the MLS.

Earlier this year, Wright was also called up for U-20 Canada side and played two friendlies against Costa Rica. In June, he made the team for the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship.

With this move, Wright will be an excellent acquisition for the Whitecaps 2.

The 6-foot-forward is tough on the ball and has excellent finishing qualities any coach would love in a striker.

York, who suffered a 2-0 defeat on the road against Valour FC on Sunday, could have used Wright’s services.

The Nine Stripes, take on FC Edmonton at home this Sunday. Kick-off is at 4.00 p.m.

By Robert Belardi

