York United draw Atletico Ottawa, winless in last five games

October 28, 2021 · 0 Comments

A late 80-minute header from Chrisnovic N’Sa secured the point as York United keep their playoff hopes alive following a 1-1 draw from Atletico Ottawa.

It wasn’t one of the prettiest performances from the Nine Stripes, but it was enough to earn a point for their fourth straight match.

At least that’s the positive side of things, but as for the problems and the improvements column, there is still plenty left to do with three games left.

This was a perfect matchup for York United to earn the three points against a second-to-last place Atletico Ottawa side playing for pride.

However, it was the Ottleti who created more chances, and 15 minutes in the boys were rewarded.

Antoine Coupland’s shot from just outside the 18-yard box deflected off of York defender Matteo Campagna and went right past Nathan Ingham’s trailing leg to make it 1-0.

Of course, with 10 minutes left to go, the Nine Stripes tied the match. A lovely ball from the right side of the 18-yard-box from Noah Verhoeven found N’Sa soaring above the defence and he potted home the tying goal.

On the day, York United once again struggled to find the back of the net and it was Atletico Ottawa who found themselves with the upper hand.

Ottawa put forward 21 shots on goal with seven hitting the target, shooting almost at will against a timid York side.

York dominated possession holding 57 per cent of the ball, and their 13 shots had two hit the target.

It wasn’t a pleasant day offensively and even the One Soccer commentators for the match pointed out how York United were unwilling to change things up formation-wise. Chances seemed rare and it was clear that York didn’t know exactly what to do with the ball in some cases.

Ahead of the match, head coach Jimmy Brennan said it was a must-win game and Atletico Ottawa is a tough team because you don’t know what team you’re getting on that day.

He said his side were going to be on the front foot and in this case, only produced one goal.

Prior to the Atletico Ottawa bout, York United have been one of the top teams in the league for shots put forward each game.

York United lead the entirety of the Canadian Premier League with 246 total shots on the year and rank second for goals forward with 31.

Although the numbers are there, as mentioned in previous weeks, the results must arrive. It’s time as the boys cannot let any more crucial points slip away if they want to be in a playoff spot.

York is currently one point behind the HFX Wanderers for fourth place with three matches to go.

They’re on the road this Saturday to take on Pacific FC. Kick-off is at 6 p.m. EST.

By Robert Belardi

