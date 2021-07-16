York United 1-1 this past week

York United defeated first-place club Valour FC 2-1 and fell to Pacific FC 3-0 this past week.

On July 7, it was the first time in 630 days fans had been permitted to attend a Canadian Premier League match. The host team, Valour FC, were set to take on a York United club still in search for their first win of the campaign.

In the fifth minute of the game, Valour FC gave their fans something to be boisterous about. Andrew Jean-Baptiste headed home a well hit corner and just like that it was 1-0.

As a testament to York United’s resilience, this club, who have not shown any sign of backing down, responded exceptionally well down in the match and the fury of the crowd against them.

Just nine minutes after conceding, Diyaeddine Abzi whipped in a delicious cross and 17-year-old Lowell Wright got the boys on the board.

Just after half-time in the 48-minute, York United found their second goal of the match. A free kick neatly crossed in from Terique Mohammed found the head of Dominick Zator and just like that York United would gain a 2-1 lead. They would hold on for the victory giving Valour FC their first loss of the year.

“I was happy with how we responded but I was disappointed with our start. It was not good enough at all conceding the way that we did,” head coach Jimmy Brennan said after the game.

“There was a belief within the squad. You can see they wanted to get that goal back. I was happy with the performance, overall. I thought they were very good today. The dynamic going forward, there was a lot of energy. Lot of pace. We were first to a lot of second balls. We had a lot of shots on goal. We created our opportunities. We took two goals.”

Just three days after securing their first victory, York United crumbled 3-0 to Pacific FC.

The Nine Stripes went 2-0 down inside the first ten minutes of the match thanks to Matteo Polisi and Marco Bustos. Bustos added another in the 53-minute to officially seal the win.

In this match The Nine Stripes couldn’t grab a hold on to any momentum. The club held on to a measly 38 per cent possession in comparison to Pacific, who controlled the match with 62 per cent possession.

York United, who took on Cavalry FC this past Wednesday, will have to take on Valour FC again on Sunday. Kick off is at 2:30 p.m. EST on One Soccer.

This past Monday, it was announced via press release York United will be returning home to York Region on July 30 to take on Forge FC.

By Robert Belardi

