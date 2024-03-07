York Regional Police unrolls new cameras – including one in Aurora

York Regional Police will zoom in to give crime prevention a close-up this spring with the launch of a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) Community Camera Program.

Aurora’s Yonge and Wellington intersection will receive one of 10 camera systems that will go live in April, along with three in Vaughan and Markham, two in Richmond Hill, and one in Newmarket.

“York Regional Police is launching the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) Community Camera program to support crime prevention, improve investigative capabilities and enhance community safety, helping to ensure our community remains among the safest in Canada,” said the YRP in a statement last week. “The program will go live in April 2024.

“Using a data-driven approach, York Regional Police identified 10 locations across the region, which were chosen to enhance public safety and assist in police investigations.”

As they are installed, the YRP said residents will be able to see signs notifying they are entering an area being monitored by the cameras but, over the next month YRP officers will “be engaging with the local community who reside and operate businesses” within the designated areas and will answer any questions.

The YRP is also soliciting feedback via email at cctv@ypr.ca.

“When the CCTV cameras are installed and configured, York Regional Police will use what is called ‘passive monitoring’ of the cameras,” say Police. “This means that YRP members will not be watching the cameras in real time but rather, the video will be captured and recorded. The CCTV cameras will not result in a reduced police presence; they will be used as an additional investigative tool. Residents are reminded to call 9-1-1 in an emergency.

“Police will use the footage to investigate and solve crimes if criminal activity is reported in the area. The cameras will only monitor areas to which the public already has access and camera views are restricted from recording private dwelling spaces. Footage will only be retained for 72 hours unless it is needed for an investigative purpose.”

Added Chief Jim MacSween: “York Regional Police continues to use advances in technology to keep our communities safe. We’ve witnessed the successes other communities in Ontario have seen through use of CCTV cameras and we’re excited to launch this crime prevention tool here in York Region.”

For more information, visit yrp.ca/cctv.

