York Region artists come into full bloom at SOYRA show

October 13, 2022 · 0 Comments

2022 is the Year of the Garden and this weekend the talents of Society of York Region Artists members will come into full bloom in Aurora as the group hosts its 35th annual Art Show and Sale.

It’s a new year for SOYRA and they are taking over a new venue to showcase their members’ works: Patrick House Gallery at 58 Temperance Street.

A more intimate setting than their previous home at St. Andrew’s Valley Golf Course, the new space will allow them to distribute the works of 30 member artists and also highlight the Patrick House’s role as a cultural offering within Aurora.

“I think it is going to be a win-win,” says SOYRA president Linda Welch, who said prospective exhibiting artists were given a theme of “Celebrating Gardens” as an artistic prompt. “We have 30 artists who have two items apiece that were juried in. 2022 was the Canadian Year of the Garden, so we’re celebrating that and, throughout the spring and summer, we recommended and offered some plein air locations that had gardens so we were hinting, ‘There’s going to be an opportunity for you to show your garden.’ There is a category that celebrates gardens and garden settings and florals and there were some significant prizes for that. There is a good portion of the entries that are garden-related.”

But, participating artists, of course, found inspiration everywhere and that will be reflected on the walls of the Patrick House as well; it will not be just foliage as far as the eye can see. You’ll just have to see for yourself this weekend!

While the previous venue was highly visible on St. John’s Sideroad, the new venue is a little more tucked away, at the corner of Temperance and Tyler Streets, just one street over from Yonge Street.

“We want our artists and attendees to be willing to explore their own community,” says Ms. Welch. “This show is going to take a bit more planning [for people] because they have to figure out where it is because we’re limited on where we can locate signs, but it is such a beautiful part of the community. It’s in the old part of Town and you can walk to it and have lunch afterwards. It’s a unique location you can explore. The location hasn’t got a big parking lot, but there’s lots of parking [on Tyler and Temperance].”

“This year, 30 per cent of our exhibitors are brand new to us since COVID,” she adds. “We were on hiatus for a bit and then we started up again online, and continued for the last year-and-a-half online. We have been able to attract some new members and we have some excellent new artists that will provide something for everyone to enjoy.”

SOYRA’s 35th annual Art Show & Sale will take place at Patrick House Gallery (58 Temperance Street, Aurora) on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, October 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/soyra.ca.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)