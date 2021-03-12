York Curling Club still awaits their return to the sheets

York Curling Club planned to return to the sheets in February, but a board decision ultimately closed the club until next year, Manager Jack Inouye says.

“As a result, initially the Board decided to delay start up from September to November, then from November to February, but eventually decided to remain closed for the season as did many clubs in Ontario. Most clubs in Ontario that did install ice, have either been shut down or have had very limited league curling this year,” Inouye said.

Depending on the situation revolving around COVID-19, Inouye plans to bring curling back in the Fall with restrictions in place.

And, with some improvements to the facility as well.

“We have received a Trillium Grant to install touchless door openers on all the high traffic doors and HEPA air cleaners in the lounge and locker rooms. Also, additional sanitizing protocols [have been installed] throughout the facility.”

The club has six sheets of ice that would permit 48 curlers for a full draw. Inouye says, in most cases, 48 curlers would be competing at one time.

Inouye is hoping membership returns to pre-pandemic levels. He feels the longer the club is closed the less incentive members have to return.

“We will be doing a lot of promotions in social media once our schedule for the season is set. The Board is looking at promotional pricing for new members. This should be finalized over the summer,” Inouye said.

For now, curlers have had the chance to enjoy Kerri Einarson win the Scotties Tournament of Hearts last week. The Tim Hortons Brier will began last Saturday and then the men’s and women’s Curling World Championships will begin on March 20.

