Weins Auto Group breaks new ground for Hyundai and Genesis in Aurora

July 24, 2025 · 0 Comments

The first page of a new chapter for Hyundai of Aurora was written on Friday afternoon when ground was formally broken on a brand-new dealership of the Weins Automotive Group.

On Friday afternoon, Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill MPP Michael Parsa and Mayor Tom Mrakas joined representatives of Weins, Hyundai and Genesis for a ground-breaking ceremony to signal the start of construction on a new top-of-the-line facility that will showcase both brands on Wellington Street at Highway 404.

Aiming for a completion date in late 2026, it will be a successor to the venerable Hyundai of Aurora dealership, which, under various names and brands, has been a landmark at the southeast corner of Wellington and Mary Streets for decades.

“We’re very excited for this and we’re glad to finally get shovels in the ground,” says Tigran Avagyan, Hyundai of Aurora’s Assistant General Manager. “I just can’t wait for the new store to open up and I’m happy to see the community growing and developing in this area.”

“Everything we’re doing will be very green – we’re even looking at ideas to have a rooftop garden,” he continues of what will set the new space apart, noting their new location will pioneer a new spin the traditional carwash that will be effective and water-efficient. “It’s going to be very exciting.

“Our staff was definitely very excited when we shared images of the new building. Our current building served us well, but it’s been there for a very long time and we’ve really outgrown it. Everybody is very excited to come into this new space.”

This excitement was also shared on July 18 by Weins Auto Group owner Kanji (Toro) Miyahara, who underscored the new dealership will be a hub for true customer service.

“The building will be beautiful and we want to provide our best experience to our customers – that is the key,” he said. “A building is a building, but, you know what, the key is our people and that’s what we’ve always been focusing on and that won’t change at all. We’re looking forward to serve the people in Aurora.

“This is such a beautiful Town. It’s a fast-developing Town, and we’ve got two great brands in Hyundai and Genesis. We’re just so excited to be here. This will be the best store among our Weins group. We’re hoping that the new building will be accomplished by the end of next year, but considering what’s happening right now, it could be a little bit delayed into 2027. We just can’t wait to have this come up as soon as possible. Hopefully it is going to be the end of next year so that we can have a fresh start in a new building in 2027.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

