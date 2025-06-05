Walk For Alzheimer’s raises more than $146,000 for local society

June 5, 2025 · 0 Comments

Wet and cold weather couldn’t dampen the spirits of more than 500 people who came out to the Oak Ridges Community Centre on May 24 for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s.

The annual signature fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of York Region brought in more than $146,000 that will help provide programs and services throughout York Region for residents impacted by dementia.

A 1.5 km route through picturesque Lake Wilcox Park, the walk not only was a chance to get active for a great cause, but take part in myriad family-friendly activities designed to offer something for everyone.

The event kicked off with a “shoelace ceremony” allowing participants to pay tribute to their family, friends, and neighbours impacted by dementia, and also included the chance to add to the Alzheimer Society of York Region’s flower garden by hanging up flowers with the names, and sometimes photos, of their loved ones – fittingly, forget-me-nots.

All money raised during the IG Walk for Alzheimer’s here in York Region stays in York Region, and this is particularly important as the Society is seeing demand rise.

“We are seeing a growing number of people attend this event as more families in our community are impacted by this disease,” said Kari Quinn-Humphrey, CEO of the Alzheimer Society of York Region, in a statement. “For some, the walk is the first time they become familiar with our community support. Our team is dedicated to ensuring that everyone in the Region navigating a dementia diagnosis is aware that we are here to walk alongside them, and provide services and supports. The walk is the ideal opportunity to spread this message.

“The walk wouldn’t have been successful without the enthusiasm and support of participants, donors, volunteers, sponsors and our VIPs. Thank you to everyone who came out Saturday to remember, to honour, and to celebrate. With your generosity, we will continue to provide programs and services to support those living with dementia and their caregivers.”

By Brock Weir

