Vaccine clinic returns to Newmarket’s Twinney Complex

January 6, 2022

Newmarket’s Ray Twinney Complex was a destination for area residents looking to be vaccinated against COVID-19 last spring and summer, and now that the Omicron variant is running rampant through Ontario, a new vaccine clinic has been opened at the arena by Southlake Regional Health Centre.

The Southlake Community Ontario Health Team (OHT) opened the vaccination centre on December 27 with a commitment to ramp up operations in the first days of 2022.

The clinic is open to residents seeking their first, second or third doses of vaccines and must be booked through the Province’s online portal at covid19.ontariohealth.ca.

“As cases of COVID-19 rise across our communities, vaccinations play a key role in the prevention, reducing the spread and severity of cases,” said the Southlake OHT in a joint statement with the Town of Newmarket. “To support our community and reduce burden on our local healthcare resources, this clinic will allow for further accessibility and increased vaccination options for Northern York Region and Southern Simcoe County.”

The Southlake OHT is “committed to playing our part in supporting our communities and helping to reduce the strain COVID-19 is having on our healthcare system,” said David Makary, Primary Care Lead for the Southlake OHT.

“As we continue to navigate this rapidly changing pandemic, we know increasing access to vaccinations for our community is essential in the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

Added Christina Bisanz, CEO of CHATS (Community and Home Assistance to Seniors): “This vaccine has proven how important it is in protecting our communities. The timely and efficient launch of the Southlake Community OHT clinic is a great example of being responsive to the needs of the people we serve and demonstrates what we can achieve when working together to provide greater access to vaccinations at this crucial time.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

