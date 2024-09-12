Unique burgers help support scholarships for local women

A new partnership between the Aurora-Newmarket branch of the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) and Newmarket’s Ground Burger Bar will help support scholarships for female graduates of tomorrow.

Now until October 3, Ground Burger Bar, located in Riverwalk Commons, will offer the Grad Burger, a turkey patty with peach chutney, caramelized onions, goat cheese and arugula – with $5 from the sale of every burger benefiting the CFUW’s scholarship program.

“Giving back is at the core of everything we do,” says Samantha Buckley, who co-owns Ground Burger Bar with Grant Buckley. “As a local business, we believe it’s our responsibility to support initiatives that have a meaningful impact on our community.”

The CFUW is “thrilled” with the collaboration.

“Their generosity and community spirit are truly inspiring, and we’re so grateful for their support in raising awareness of our scholarship program,” said CFUW’s Mary Weber.

The local chapter of the CFUW was founded in 1957 with the aim of supporting and advocating for women’s education and has now awarded more than 500 scholarships to deserving students in York Region high schools, as well as students at York University and Seneca College.

Sixteen scholarships of $3,000 were awarded to “outstanding young women graduating from schools in northern York Region this past June alone.

For more on the organization, visit cfuwauroranewmarket.com.

By Brock Weir

