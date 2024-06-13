Tyler Pridham commits to the Division 1 State College of Florida Manatees

June 13, 2024 · 0 Comments

Aurora resident and veteran Titans outfielder Tyler Pridham signed his letter of intent last week to attend the State College of Florida and compete for the NJCAA Division 1 Manatees in Bradenton, FL.

The exemplary student-athlete is a significant veteran presence on the 18U Titans Baseball Club—a Canadian Premier Baseball League franchise that plays its home games and runs its practices at St. Andrew’s College.

Pridham is the fifteenth Titan to commit to a US College from the Class of 2024 and the organization’s College Placement Officer Denis Bailey was pleased with the middle infielder’s post-secondary choice.

“Tyler has all the tools to succeed at the next level. He is heading down to a great situation in Bradenton and has a chance to win a starting job with the Manatees from day one.”

The Honor Roll graduate of Aurora High School outlined his reasons for committing to the SCF Manatees.

“I chose SCF because of their incredible coaching staff and great baseball program. I see it as a place I can continue to grow as a person and player with the help of Coach Hill.”

Pridham has established some roots on the west coast of Florida over the winter so he is looking forward to continuing his residency in Bradenton.

“The location played a part with the choice as well, because I’ve already spent five months in Bradenton this year. IMG Academy, where I played a spring baseball season, is in a beautiful suburban city with great weather and everything close by. I remember in February when the Junior College baseball rankings came out. Seeing SCF, which was across the street from where I was staying, in the Top 10 was enough for me. I told my Dad [Canadian pro tennis player Chris Pridham] and anyone else who would listen that SCF was where I wanted to go.”

With his heart set on studying at and playing for a four-year school in the USA, Pridham has an academic pathway in mind at SCF.

“Associate in arts degree – I was told it transfers best to the four-year schools. I’m going to have all business course electives hopefully because that’s what I want to pursue a career in after a career in professional baseball.”

The speedy, hard-hitting centerfielder has set lofty goals at the State College of Florida.

“My athletic goal is to earn a starting spot in the Outfield in my first year and continue to improve. My academic goal is to maintain a 3.7 GPA and above.”

Pridham expressed his gratitude to the Titans Baseball Club for helping him with the recruiting process.

“The Titans helped create many opportunities at various colleges and universities for me. As well as offering plenty of guidance and support along the way, I can recall many calls and conversations made to Coach Denis Bailey and Coach Eddie McKiernan asking questions and getting advice during my recruiting process.”

He highlighted what he’d liked best about being a Titan for four years.

“I think just the day-to-day, coming into the facility, training with some of my teammates who are now some of my best friends. I will always cherish the time I’ve spent with them. As well learning and working with Coach Eddie. I would not be the player I am today without his guidance. Special thanks to you, Jim, and Coach JB as well, for seeing something in me at a young age and bringing me to the Titans. Really respect you and look up to you!”

When asked to offer advice to younger players about achieving post-secondary goals as a student-athlete, the CPBL veteran counselled them to “take it one step at a time and enjoy every moment.”

“I spent a lot of energy comparing myself to others. With jealousy being the root of all evil, it is not a good use of energy. Instead, put all your time and effort into improving yourself as a player and person. When you take the field, play as hard as you can and do whatever it takes to help your team win. If you do those things in your training and when you play, your post-secondary school goals will fall into place. You will get out of it what you put in. I remember Coach Nick Dimpfel saying your work ethic better match your goals. Lastly, listen to your coaches – they want the best for you no matter who you are and they know what they’re talking about.”

The sky is the limit for Pridham in his two baseball settings in 2024: patrolling centrefield this Spring during his final season with the CPBL Titans and then back to The Sunshine State with the SCF D1 Manatees in September.

By Jim Stewart

