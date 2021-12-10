Toys for Tickets turns parking infractions into chance to spread joy

If you’ve received a parking ticket on or after November 15, you can turn this blunder into a chance to spread some joy to local kids in need.

After a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19, the Town of Aurora is now accepting toys in exchange for many types of parking tickets, through to this Monday, December 13.

The toy donations, which needs to be equal to or of greater value than the amount owing on the parking ticket, must be new, unwrapped, and their original packaging. Donations may be made at Town Hall (100 John West Way) and donations of more than one toy will be accepted.

Tickets not eligible for the Toys for Tickets program include those related to parking in fire routes or obstructing an accessible parking space.

Toys for Tickets is run in partnership with the York Regional Police Association’s Holiday Heroes program.

“We have partnered with the Holiday Heroes campaign and residents can exchange their parking tickets for a toy or non-perishable food goods of equal or greater value to the ticket,” says Alexander Wray, Bylaw Manager for the Town of Aurora. “The reason we’re ending this on December 13 is to give the York Regional Police some time to collect the toys and properly allocate them to the appropriate age group based on donations and have Santa distribute them for Christmas.

“We will also take gift cards with a receipt [to show] they are fully loaded and the value is there. The donations will support children and families in the Aurora-Newmarket area.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

