General News » News

Toys for Tickets turns parking infractions into chance to spread joy

December 9, 2021   ·   0 Comments

If you’ve received a parking ticket on or after November 15, you can turn this blunder into a chance to spread some joy to local kids in need.

After a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19, the Town of Aurora is now accepting toys in exchange for many types of parking tickets, through to this Monday, December 13.

The toy donations, which needs to be equal to or of greater value than the amount owing on the parking ticket, must be new, unwrapped, and their original packaging. Donations may be made at Town Hall (100 John West Way) and donations of more than one toy will be accepted.

Tickets not eligible for the Toys for Tickets program include those related to parking in fire routes or obstructing an accessible parking space.

Toys for Tickets is run in partnership with the York Regional Police Association’s Holiday Heroes program.

“We have partnered with the Holiday Heroes campaign and residents can exchange their parking tickets for a toy or non-perishable food goods of equal or greater value to the ticket,” says Alexander Wray, Bylaw Manager for the Town of Aurora. “The reason we’re ending this on December 13 is to give the York Regional Police some time to collect the toys and properly allocate them to the appropriate age group based on donations and have Santa distribute them for Christmas.

“We will also take gift cards with a receipt [to show] they are fully loaded and the value is there. The donations will support children and families in the Aurora-Newmarket area.”

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

“You never know how good you can be until you’re forced to be better than you are”

Aurora's Steve Levitt makes top three on The Great Canadian Baking Show.

Booster eligibility expands as first Omicron case is identified in York Region

Beginning this Monday, December 13, Ontario residents aged 50 and over will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster. The Province announced the expansion to ...

Redevelopment of Howard Johnson’s site inches forward at Council

A plan to turn the former Howard Johnson’s hotel building on Yonge Street into a 105-unit retirement home is inching closer towards reality. Sitting at ...

Tigers goaltender wants to help Aurora further recognize the importance of mental health

We never know what is happening deep in someone’s mind.  Everything had seemed all too normal for those who met Nolan Boyd. His presence was ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open