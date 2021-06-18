General News » News

Town’s day camps back on following entry into Step 1

June 17, 2021

Aurora’s day camps are back on as things re-open.

Ontario entered Step One of its revised plan to re-open the Province just after midnight last Friday, June 11, leading to some degree of certainty when it comes to whether summer programs would be allowed to run.

In addition to Day Camps, the Town is gearing up operations at the Club Aurora fitness centre for outdoor classes, while once again opening fields and ball diamonds for booking.

“I am pleased with the provincial announcement that Ontario will be moving to Step 1,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “I have been advocating for Ontario to open as we have seen a decline in COVID-19 cases and our vaccination numbers going up. We still need to take a cautious approach and continue to follow the public health guidelines, but I believe this is an indication of the first step towards a more normal life for our residents and businesses.

“I hope that our residents will continue to support our small businesses as more non-essential retail stores open.”

