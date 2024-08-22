Town Square headliner, Saturday Night Fever theme announced

Aurora might be Canada’s Birthday Town, but music will give this moniker a run for its money this fall as Saturday Night Fever returns to Yonge Street just before the opening of Aurora Town Square.

Saturday Night Fever, now in its sixth year, will return to Yonge Street between Wellington and Mosley Streets, on Saturday, September 7, from 4 – 11 p.m.

This year’s theme is Celebrate Women Who Rock.

“Join us as we take over Yonge Street in downtown Aurora for a night of dancing and great live music – all while enjoying the shops and onsite activities,” say organizers. “Patios will be set up to enjoy the food from fantastic restaurants on site. A nominal fee applies for food.”

The fun will get started at 4.15 p.m. with a Tribute to Joan Jett. Continuing on stage at 6.15 p.m. will be the tribute show From Janis to Alanis before Suzie McNeil & The Chain Reaction closes out the party at 9 p.m.

If that wasn’t enough for the local music lover, mark October 11 in your calendar as Canadian rockers Sloan headline the month-long celebration marking the opening of Aurora Town Square.

Earlier this month, the Town announced a packed schedule to mark the opening, with a placeholder reserved for a formal headliner announcement.

That long-awaited announcement came Friday, with Sloan set to take over Town Square’s performing arts hall for a 90-minute show beginning at 9 p.m.

“Legendary Canadian rock band Sloan, will headline Aurora Town Square’s Grand Opening,” said the Town. “Known for shaping the East Coast alternative scene in the 90s, Sloan features Chris Murphy, Jay Ferguson, Patrick Pentland, and Andrew Scott. With 250+ songs, 30 singles, and a Juno Award, they remain one of Canada’s top bands of all time.”

Tickets for the Sloan show will go on sale August 21 at 11 a.m. at boxoffice.auroratownsquare.ca/event/109:55/109:59/

For a full roster of talent lined up to celebrate Aurora Town Square’s opening, visit www.aurora.ca/en/town-square/whats-on.aspx.

For more on Saturday Night Fever, visit aurora.ca/snf.

By Brock Weir

