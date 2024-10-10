Town of Aurora proclaims October as Sport Celebration Month

The Town of Aurora has officially proclaimed October as Sport Celebration Month, highlighting the community’s dedication to recognizing athletic achievement and promoting widespread sports participation.

The proclamation was made outside of Town Hall on October 1 by Mayor Tom Mrakas, along with Sport Aurora leaders, and a large group of sports enthusiasts before raising the organization’s commemorative flag.

“This proclamation was a no-brainer,” said Mayor Mrakas, drawing reference to the importance of sports to Aurorans of all ages.

The initiative underscores the vital role sports play in fostering community spirit, personal growth and social cohesion. Keeping in mind that 2015 was declared as the Year of Sport in Aurora, and that Aurora’s Sports Plan was created to advance local sport opportunities for all residents as well as to promote and celebrate sport, the recent proclamation was a natural extension of those earlier efforts.

It was spearheaded by Sport Aurora – a non-profit organization representing many of the Town’s local sport organizations.

“This proclamation is important to all sport and all participants who are or want to be active in Aurora,” said Sport Aurora President Ron Weese. “It shows the commitment the Town has in helping our local sport organizations build a strong, inclusive, and accessible sport community. We encourage all residents to join in the many sport opportunities that begin this fall season.”

In Aurora, there are approximately 50 local sport organizations that provide quality multi-sport opportunities for an estimated 22,000 participants, parents, coaches and sponsors. This network delivers numerous physical, emotional and social health benefits to residents.

Sport Celebration Month will spotlight the myriad ways sports enrich Aurora’s cultural fabric. From inspiring young athletes to fostering community pride, sports celebrations serve multiple purposes: boosting participants’ confidence, reinforcing values of perseverance and teamwork and cultivating a culture of aspiration.

As part of its “Celebration Season,” Sport Aurora also hosts events like the Breakfast of Champions (October 20), honouring teams, athletes and coaches who have won provincial or national championships. The Coach of the Year award pays tribute to mentors who shape young athletes’ abilities and character. And the annual Volunteer Recognition event on October 27 acknowledges the volunteers who dedicate countless hours to local sports.

As the Town embarks on this month-long celebration, it serves as a reminder of why celebrating sport matters. It’s not just about recognizing the athletes who compete, but also the parents, officials, managers, and volunteer organizations that make sports possible in this community.

