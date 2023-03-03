Town Hall lifts vaccination policies for employees, volunteers

March 2, 2023 · 0 Comments

Town Hall has lifted its COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policy impacting employees, volunteers and contractors.

Effective Wednesday, March 1, the decision to lift the policy, which has been in place since March of 2021, “was informed by scientific evidence and public health guidance to help protect staff from severe illness and death,” said the Town in a statement Tuesday morning.

“It also served to protect the public and to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the Town continued. “When the policy was first introduced, the Town committed to continuously review the policy. Taking into consideration current scientific and public health guidance, as well as the high rates of vaccination to date, the Town has decided that the risks associated with lifting the policy are manageable.”

The Town will continue to “encourage” staff to take health and safety precautions to protect themselves and residents, and this includes masking. Reinstatement of the policy could happen in the future “if it is determined that additional precautions are necessary.”

“I am incredibly proud of how all employees at the Town stepped up to protect themselves, their families, coworkers and the entire community by getting vaccinated,” said Town CAO Doug Nadorozny in a statement. “While we are lifting the policy, our commitment to the health and safety of staff and residents is stronger than ever. We will continue to monitor the trends and we won’t hesitate to employ any tools at our disposal to keep all of Aurora safe.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

