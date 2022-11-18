Tigers tie Panthers, fall 8-6 in thriller against Rangers

November 17, 2022 · 0 Comments

The Aurora Tigers earned themselves a draw and a loss this week.

It’s never so simple to take on the defending Buckland Cup champions but the Tigers stood their ground in a 1-1 tie against the Pickering Panthers on the road.

The boys went 1-5 on the power play with Matteo Iacovelli capitalizing in the third period that tied the game and through overtimes it remained that way.

But, in this bout, it wasn’t so much about the players on the ice but rather who stood between the pipes.

Both goaltenders stood on their heads as Tigers netminder Glen Crandall stopped 36 of 37 shots and Reece Proulx stopped 35 of 36 shots.

This tight, scrappy affair was the less emphatic matchup of the two throughout the week as the Tigers returned home Saturday night to host the North York Rangers in what would be a thriller in front of the crowd at the Aurora Community Centre.

This game would open up with a five-goal first period that saw the Rangers earn the 3-2 lead.

Ryan Evanhuis and Matthew Godwin opened the scoring to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead, but the resilient Rangers found a way to take advantage of the mishaps. The Rangers scored two consecutive power play goals thanks to Aydin Parekh and John Mitchell. Owen Ibbotson scored the final goal of the period.

In the second period, the Rangers came at the Tigers again. Jack Rimmer and Riley Patterson scored two goals in less than two minutes to go into the third period with a 5-2 advantage.

Despite Sett Ursomarzo and Lucas Stanojevic bringing the game within a goal, the Rangers found a way to add three more to their score sheet. Iacovelli and MacKenize Fullerton added two goals towards the end of the period, but ultimately it wasn’t enough.

Coming up this week the Tigers travel out to Oakville to take on the Blades on the road tomorrow night, at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex.

The boys will then return home to host the 99ers Saturday night. Puck drop is at 7.30 p.m.

By Robert Belardi

Readers Comments (0)