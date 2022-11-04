Tigers take four points this week with two crucial victories

The Aurora Tigers went 2-1 this past week with three games in seven days on their schedule.

Following a 5-2 defeat at home against St. Michaels, the Tigers defeated the top team in the North/West conference the Milton Menace, 3-1 on the road Friday night.

This past Saturday, at home, the Tigers tormented the visiting Stouffville Spirit with a 7-1 defeat.

“You beat Milton in Milton, the guys had to have played really well. Followed up with a convincing win against Stouffville, obviously that feels really good. The St. Mike’s game, I don’t think we played well and didn’t deserve to win it. We got what we deserved,” said Head Coach Greg Johnston.

“In the Milton and the Stouffville games, we got what we deserved there as well. So, there are ebbs and flows and we did not play well Tuesday and it showed in the results. But overall, you get four points out of six in a tough week, we’ll take that and get ready for another tough week coming.”

These results also come after a few changes to the roster for the Tigers.

The club dealt Matheson Mason – a highly talented offensive player – to the Wellington Dukes in exchange for defenceman Alex Case and defenceman Erik MacNiel. In lieu of the trade, defenceman Lucas Vacca was released and with the return of forward Matthew Godwin, Deandres De Jesus was released as well.

The Tigers currently rank eleventh in the league in goals against and have the ninth best penalty kill percentage. Defence has been an area of focus for the organization and Johnston said, in order to get quality, the club had to give up quality.

“Matheson Mason is a heck of a hockey player and extremely offensively gifted player. But to get something of quality you have to give up something of quality. As an organization, we needed to address the back end in our defence. We felt we were able to move something from up front,” Johnston said.

“We had an opportunity to take two very strong defenceman. To do that we knew it would cost a very strong forward.”

In their first three games with the organization, MacNeil has recorded one goal and one assist. Case has an assist.

The Tigers have the fourth best ranked offence in the league, averaging 4.37 goals per game and have the second-best power play percentage in the OJHL at 27.03 per cent.

The boys have a tough test this weekend going up against the Collingwood Blues this Friday and will play the Burlington Cougars this Saturday.

Both puck drops are at 7:30 p.m.

By Robert Belardi

