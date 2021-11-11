Tigers ousted Blades 5-3 in only game last week

The Aurora Tigers took out the Oakville Blades 5-3, improving the club’s record to 6-6-0-1 on the year prior to Tuesday’s matchup with the Brantford 99ers.

With their third win in the past five games, the group is holding down a steady record in the middle of the North Division well ahead of the Stouffville Spirit and the Markham Royals who are trotting behind.

Taking on an Oakville Blades side (8-5-0-1) who are in arguably the hardest division in the OJHL, the Blades came into Aurora knowing full well a win will keep them in contention for the division.

Heading into this one as well the Tigers were struggling at home so far this year, posting a 1-3-0-1 at the Aurora Community Centre.

Early on, the Tigers gave themselves some much needed breathing room and a quick boost of confidence to set the tone for the rest of the game.

Anthony Drekopoulos got things going from Nick Lamont and newly acquired goaltender Nolan Boyd. Lee Chiang added a second goal in the period to make it 2-0.

Early in the second frame, Tommy Kloepfer added a third to keep the Blades dull. James Barbour sliced through the dominance in momentum with a goal for the Blades two minutes later to cut the lead into a third.

Midway through, the Tigers went on to the power play and this dangerous group has looked excellent on the man advantage so far. Chiang added his second of the game from Matthew Godwin and Jett McCullum and this one was out of reach at this point.

Cole Weinger and Michael Tiveron put through some insurance goals until Chiang finalized his hat-trick earning first star of the night.

In his first appearance, having been acquired by the Tigers on November 5, he stopped 27 of 30 shots in the victory.

On November 3, the Tigers, traded defenceman Samuel De Mauro and former goaltender Keaton Lyons to the Kirkland Lake in the NOJHL. The return from the trade has yet to be determined.

Having taken on the 99ers this past Tuesday, the Tigers are set to take on the Collingwood Colts Thursday afternoon, November 11, at 1 p.m. at the ACC.

On Friday, the boys will head out to Markham to take on the Royals. Puck drop for that one is at 7:30 p.m.

By Robert Belardi

