Tigers move seven points back of first place

January 6, 2022

With a 4-1 win on the road over the Brantford 99ers, the Aurora Tigers move seven points behind the Pickering Panthers for top spot in the North Division.

Now on a three-game winning streak, the boys from the jungle are shredding clubs apart some nights and the 99ers fell victim to that last Sunday with the Tigers outshooting their opponent 37-19 in the process.

William Moore got things underway late in the first period. After battling through a bit of a deadlock, Moore’s shot found a way through Ben Bonisteel to give the Tigers the lead.

Following a goalless stalemate in the second period, like most games, things begin to open up in the third and the Tigers exploited the 99ers weaknesses.

After conceding a short-handed goal from Easton Wainwright, the Tigers scored a short-handed goal of their own.

Hollander Thompson got his eighth goal of the season to give the boys the edge.

Ethan McFarland got one on the power play and Justin Biraben scored an empty net in the end to improve the club record to 18-10-0-2 on the year.

Coming into the New Year, the Tigers rank in the Top 10 in the four major categories. The team ranks tenth in goals per game, eighth in goals against, sixth in overall power play percentage and first in the league for penalty kill.

For every good team to be able to make it far and have a shot at the Buckland Cup, these are the kind of numbers the boys will need to keep up.

The Tigers have a pivotal matchup on the road against the Panthers on Tuesday. Puck drop is at 2.30 p.m. at the Pickering Recreation Complex.

By Robert Belardi

