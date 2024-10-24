Tigers’ losing streak snapped with thrilling 2-1 OT win over Toronto Patriots

October 24, 2024

Let’s call it addition by subtraction, but days after jettisoning three of its veterans, the Aurora Tigers inexplicably defeated the Toronto Patriots 2-1 in OT on Friday night at the ACC.

The significant upset of OJHL West’s fourth-place squad was a big home ice victory for the young Tigers.

The Patriots (10-3-0-1) came into the game heavy favorites to defeat the veteran-deprived Tigers (4-8-0-1), but it was Aurora’s Luc Warner who opened the scoring at 3:46 of the first period.

The Aurora resident’s first goal of the season was assisted by another Auroran—Tristen Aben—and Michael Piao.

Patriot forward Gabriel Mamedov fired his eighth goal of the campaign—assisted by Brice Cooke and Anthony Giacolone—to tie the game 1-1 thirteen minutes into the middle frame. The Tigers and Patriots battled through a scoreless third period to send the game to OT.

Tigers’ rookie forward Luke Howard was the overtime hero—notching his second of the season at 5:09 of the extra frame.

Simon Howard and Justin Pavese earned assists on the Tigers’ game-winning goal.

Matthew Humphries turned in a strong performance between the pipes to earn the W. The Tigers’ 6’4” rookie netminder kicked out 32 of the 33 shots he faced and helped snap Aurora’s four-game losing streak.

The tenth-place Tigers host the fifth-place Stouffville Spirit (8-6-0-2) on Friday, October 25 at the Aurora Community Centre.

Puck drop is set for 7.30 p.m.

By Jim Stewart

