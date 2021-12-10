Tigers goaltender wants to help Aurora further recognize the importance of mental health

December 9, 2021 · 0 Comments

We never know what is happening deep in someone’s mind.

Everything had seemed all too normal for those who met Nolan Boyd. His presence was pure and his sweet Maritime smile washed away any impurity it could find.

But that overshadowed a horror that was within. Deep inside there was darkness. There was sadness and depression for reasons that even Boyd couldn’t understand. He was losing who he was and, in the summer of 2020, the Fall Rivers, NS, native opened up about his struggles. With his family by his side, he went to seek help and was officially diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

Now on the road to recovery, the process was immediately pushed over to the wayside. He had learned one of his best friends died by suicide and Boyd had no idea he was dealing with something.

“That really hit my heart. I knew I wanted to make change and end the stigma around mental health. Ever since then it’s something that’s truly been inspiring for me to continue work with so many amazing people,” said the 20-year-old netminder.

“To hear stories and to help others is truly an honour and a blessing, because we never know what someone is going through at the end of the day. What might work for me might not work for you and that’s totally understandable. It’s just finding a balance of how can we progress this moving forward and finding ways to help you cope with things. That’s my whole purpose.”

After prioritizing his own mental health, Boyd never slowed down playing hockey. He wanted to be living proof that he was strong off the ice and on the ice. He admitted at the time he felt like a failure. He didn’t know who he was off the rink, but that changed and he found a purpose that drove him to be an even better person and an incredible netminder for the Grand Falls Rapids in the Maritime Junior Hockey League.

“I sat down one day and I went on my computer and looked at things that I could do and charities that I could help out. The first one that I saw was the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention. Right then and there, I knew what I wanted to do. I was really fortunate to have my coaches and the whole organization with me and [it] gave me an extra little spark to play for,” Boyd said.

On his own, Boyd introduced the Saves for Life campaign.

For every save, Boyd donated $1. With the help of a GoFundMe page, along with his own funds, he donated over $6,000 to the Canadian Association of Suicide Prevention. The MJAHL presented Boyd with the Community Spirit Award for his efforts.

Coming off this incredible achievement, Boyd also knew it was time for a change of scenery. He loves the Rapids organization; however, he did want a chance to play somewhere for an opportunity to make it to a university.

He wanted to stay in the Maritimes but the day after he was put on the trade block, he received a call from Tigers Team Governor Jim Thomson.

After speaking with his family back home, he made the move to come to Aurora. Boyd couldn’t pass up the OJHL as the league has a reputation for moving guys forward.

When he arrived, nobody knew of his story until the coaching staff brought it up in conversation upon his arrival. Boyd was immediately revered by the team for his efforts and he is loving his time so far with the Tigers.

Off the ice, Boyd plans to continue his Saves for Life campaign. He will continue to donate $1 for every save and has expanded his goal to reach up to $20,000 in donations this year.

Boyd, is also creating his own website so patrons from either here or back home can donate at any time. He has also reached out to local schools and would love to speak to students on mental health.

On the ice and in the locker room as a player for the Tigers, Boyd has been exceptional. Head coach Greg Johnston said in a past interview that he is a high-energy individual and well spirited amongst the group. He is the backbone in goal the club needs. His 8-2 record and 2.31 GAA says it all. All of his efforts off the ice have helped him become an even better goaltender as he has gotten off to arguably his best start to a junior hockey season.

“It’s so easy to change your life around and to find ways to better yourself. Mental health should be treated just as important as physical health and it kind of goes unseen,” Boyd said.

“At the end of the day that’s what I’m trying to strive for.”

Throughout his journey to the man that he defines himself as today, Boyd would like to thank Halifax’s Ben Meisner for sharing his story on mental health that gave him confidence to speak about it.

He would like to thank his father Brad, his mother Carrie Ann and his sisters Brenna and Kennedy for all of their love and support over this past year.

Boyd is currently living with teammate Connor Van Weelie’s family in Mississauga. He is coming off back-to-back wins from this past weekend as the Tigers knocked out the Stouffville Spirit 4-1 Friday night at home and the Collingwood Colts 4-1 on the road on Saturday.

The Tigers took on the Georgetown Raiders this past Tuesday and will host the Pickering Panthers and the Burlington Cougars this Friday and Saturday night.

Puck drops are both at 7:30 p.m.

By Robert Belardi

