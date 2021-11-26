Tigers go 1-2 last week

The Aurora Tigers dropped two of their three games last week before salvaging their week on Sunday with a win.

First up, under the Friday night lights in Aurora, the Tigers welcomed the Georgetown Raiders. The last time these boys squared up, the Tigers shut them out.

This time around it was a whole different story as the Raiders took this game 3-1.

Eric Rusell scored twice in the opening frame to give the Raiders the lead and Brandon Kakei put the game out of reach with a third goal in the second period.

William Smith put one in on the power play in the third and the boys threw 27 shots at Raiders netminder Mikael Kingo.

Saturday night was more of a showpiece back at the ACC in a nine-goal thriller against the Oakville Blades.

Parker Murray broke the deadlock just three minutes and fifty-three seconds in the game but Tigers forward Lee Chiang responded on the power play. Murray potted home his second in the period and the Blades were up 2-1 at the break.

In the second period, the goal scoring antics from both sides landed symmetrically to the first period.

The Blades got one other goal thanks to Brandon Bowie before Luc Reeve snatched a goal on the power play to put the Tigers within one again. But Mathew Wang had something to say about it and the Blades found themselves with a 4-2 lead.

Asymmetrically in the third period, the Tigers got the first goal on the board thanks to Tomasz Szczerba but Michael Tiveron struck the back of the net on the power play to put the game out of reach.

Lucas Stanojevic put the Tigers within distance but the boys couldn’t secure the game-tying goal and fell 5-4.

As any member of the OJHL will tell you, a three-in-three is extremely difficult to handle and with two losses heading into the final game of the week the lads had to figure something out on the road against the Pickering Panthers.

And the boys absolutely did.

Kieran Flynn got the Panthers up 1-0 in the second period but the Tigers turned it on in the third.

Goals from Connor Van Weelie and Szczerba ended up securing the win.

The boys had a late scare as Lucas Rowe was given a penalty shot with just over a minute left but Nolan Boyd came to the rescue.

This Friday, the Tigers will host the Milton Menace at the ACC. Puck drop is at 7.30 p.m.

On Saturday, the boys will head out on the road to take on Georgetown. Puck drop for that one is at 7.30 p.m. as well at the Georgetown Mold Master Arena.

By Robert Belardi

