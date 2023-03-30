Three Country Day School debaters to compete on the World stage

This year marks the 16th year in a row that The Country Day School has had students qualify to compete in the prestigious World Individual Debating and Public Speaking Championships, this year being held at The Clifton School in Durban, South Africa, from March 27- April 1.

At this English language tournament, 120 competitors from around the world will be participating in four different events: Persuasive Speaking, Parliamentary-style Debating, Impromptu Speaking, and Interpretive Reading.

This year’s qualifiers from CDS are Grade 10 students Millie Steinmann and Diviya Amarnath, and Grade 11 student Sarah Croxon. The three Aurora residents have all been involved in public speaking and debating at CDS for a number of years, and they are excited to have qualified to travel to Africa to represent Canada at this annual event.

The Country Day School has a lively after-school debate program, and four of the school’s alumni, Natalie Ganzhorn (2016), Olivia Railton (2017), Anna Croxon (2019) and Maria Ivoditova (2022), have won the top honours at the Worlds in the last seven years being crowned World Champion.

This year, Millie’s persuasive speech touches on the devastating consequences of the shockingly frequent occurrence of false confessions, Diviya’s piece explores the effects and solutions of environmental racism, and Sarah’s speech emphasizes the ongoing dangers of sexual abuse experienced by young athletes by their coaches and support staff.

We wish them all the best as they travel to the Southern Hemisphere to compete on the world stage!

By Kim Sillcox

