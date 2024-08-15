Third “Taylor and Nem’s Fundraising Marathon” benefits Food Pantry

August 15, 2024 · 0 Comments

Nem Vas and Taylor Wright are comfortably ensconced in our cozy after-hours booth at The Filly and Co. Pub in south Aurora. In less than two weeks, they will be less than comfortable as they set out on their annual 42.2-kilometer trek to Toronto to raise funds for The Aurora Food Pantry.

Although there is physical discomfort lurking on the horizon, both charity marathoners are thrilled with the community’s response so far to their 3rd Annual Taylor and Nem’s Fundraising Marathon.

Vas, the congenial and hospitable barman of The Filly, provides a fundraising update.

“We surpassed our goal yesterday. $5,000 was our goal and, as of August 11, we’re at $7800 with 20 days to go in the campaign.”

Wright, an aspiring teacher who returns to Lakehead University in three weeks to complete her degree, is taken by Aurora residents’ support of the annual charity initiative.

“It’s a community thing and seeing the community come together is the most satisfying aspect. It’s nice to see locals support so many people that are in need.”

Proceeds from their 42.2 kilometer run from The Filly and Co. Pub to the CN Tower are donated to the Aurora Food Pantry.

Vas and Wright’s supporters have donated over $13,000 in the past two years.

Both acknowledge that the laborious jog to The City is worth the effort, but the run is not without its daunting mental challenges, too. Vas acknowledged that the target of their run remains a small needle on the horizon for a large part of their jog through York Region.

“The CN Tower doesn’t start getting any bigger until we cross Steeles Avenue.”

As he prepares for his third marathon to Toronto, Vas undertakes the aches and pains willingly because he’s so impressed by the wide-range of charitable contributions.

“The most satisfying aspect is the overwhelming support by our 56 donors so far. Many of them are patrons here at The Filly. Taylor works across Town at “The Shed” and the York Regional Police (Association) patrons have been very generous in their support of the marathon. We’ve received business donations, too, that have really helped The Pantry, but 95% of the funds raised so far have come from individuals.”

The Filly barman’s social conscience is evident in our chat.

“We both live in Barrie, but we both appreciate the tight community influence in Aurora. It’s nice to give back locally as a business owner. So many residents in Aurora see it as a good thing to serve the needs of kids and families that are struggling, especially during the high stress times related to Back to School.”

Wright echoes her running partner’s social vision and describes the tangible goal of their marathon run.

“We want to fill those empty shelves at the Aurora Food Pantry and help families that are struggling to make ends meet. Most of the people we meet in Aurora are not struggling, but for those that are, this is a timely opportunity to help many kids in need as they return to school in September.”

To donate to the 3rd Annual Taylor and Nem’s Fundraising Marathon, please visit this link and make a contribution to help fill the shelves at The Aurora Food Bank:

www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/taylor-nems-fundraising-marathon

Nem Vas and Taylor Wright will depart for their trek to Toronto on Saturday, August 24 and the fundraising campaign concludes on Saturday, August 31.

By Jim Stewart

