Theatre Aurora reaffirms commitment to being “safe space” following charges against past president

Theatre Aurora has reaffirmed its commitment to “being a safe space for all” following criminal charges laid against its past president Steven Wolfer.

Mr. Wolfer, 58, a resident of Markham, was arrested on June 4 following an investigation that began in April.

“A victim came forward and reported that he had been sexually assaulted on two occasions by an older male in 1989 when he was approximately 12 years of age,” said York Regional Police Constable Laura Nicolle. “Through the investigation, officers learned that the accused was a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of York Region in 1989 and volunteered with the Boy Scouts in the mid-80s. He was also a supply elementary school teacher with the York Region Catholic School Board from 2000 to 2004 and had access to children in those roles.”

He faces charges of sexual assault and sexual interference of a child.

The charges have not been proven and he is expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 16.

In addition to his work with the above organizations, Wolfer has long been active in local theatre and has previously served as President of Theatre Aurora.

On Monday, incumbent president Jason Silzer, responded to the allegations.

“Theatre Aurora expresses its surprise and sadness at the recent news of criminal charges against its past-president, Steven Wolfer,” he said. “Mr. Wolfer is not currently an active member of Theatre Aurora. Beyond that, we will not make any comment specific to this case or the parties involved.

“Theatre Aurora is committed to providing a safe, creative space for all. For a number of years, we have maintained a supportive-space policy covering sexual and workplace harassment, intentional discrimination, and workplace violence. Additionally, it is our practice to require background checks of our youth leadership team.”

